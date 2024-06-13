Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2757340
NewsTechnology
APPLE INTELLIGENCE

Elon Musk Shares Hilarious Meme From Tamil Movie To Criticize iPhone-ChatGPT Integration; TN Producer Thanks Him

In a series of tweets, Musk explains the reason behind banning iPhones in his company for the usage of OpenAI.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 12:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Elon Musk Shares Hilarious Meme From Tamil Movie To Criticize iPhone-ChatGPT Integration; TN Producer Thanks Him

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had recently threatened to ban iPhones from all his companies over the integration of ChatGPT into iPhones and other Apple devices. 

“If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation,” Musk posted on X.

In a series of tweets, Musk explains the reason behind banning iPhones in his company for the usage of OpenAI

Musk also shared a hillarious Indian meme on how the 'Apple Intelligence Works'

The meme is a viral retake on the 2017 Tamil movie 'Thappattam' poster that has two people drinking coconut water using a straw that passes from another one's mouth. However, Musk cleverly used the meme to show how privacy will be compromised with the iPhone ChatGPT deal.

Happy with the meme, for now making it known across the world, movie producer Adham Bava has thanked Musk. Bava wrote on X, "My thanks to Elon Musk for making my movie "Thappattam" poster world-famous."

At its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024), Apple announced that it is going to integrate ChatGPT with Siri. Apple said that it is integrating ChatGPT access into experiences within iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, allowing users to access its expertise — as well as its image- and document-understanding capabilities — without needing to jump between tools.

"Siri can tap into ChatGPT’s expertise when helpful. Users are asked before any questions are sent to ChatGPT, along with any documents or photos, and Siri then presents the answer directly," the company said.

Also, ChatGPT will be available in Apple’s systemwide Writing Tools, which help users generate content for anything they are writing about.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Yogi's new plan?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul-Priyanka's 'winning parade' in Rae Bareli
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third oath' of Modi government 3.0
DNA Video
DNA: 'Concrete evidence' of rigging in NEET on Zee News
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over Mohan Bhagwat's statement?
DNA Video
DNA: Biggest search operation against terrorism..Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Asked to pay toll, bulldozer driver razes booth
DNA Video
DNA: Four US college instructors were stabbed in China
DNA Video
DNA: Why uproar over hijab again?
DNA Video
DNA: Mohan Bhagwat's 'first reaction' on election results