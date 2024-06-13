Elon Musk Shares Hilarious Meme From Tamil Movie To Criticize iPhone-ChatGPT Integration; TN Producer Thanks Him

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had recently threatened to ban iPhones from all his companies over the integration of ChatGPT into iPhones and other Apple devices.

“If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation,” Musk posted on X.

In a series of tweets, Musk explains the reason behind banning iPhones in his company for the usage of OpenAI

If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024

And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage June 10, 2024

It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!



Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024

Musk also shared a hillarious Indian meme on how the 'Apple Intelligence Works'

The meme is a viral retake on the 2017 Tamil movie 'Thappattam' poster that has two people drinking coconut water using a straw that passes from another one's mouth. However, Musk cleverly used the meme to show how privacy will be compromised with the iPhone ChatGPT deal.

Happy with the meme, for now making it known across the world, movie producer Adham Bava has thanked Musk. Bava wrote on X, "My thanks to Elon Musk for making my movie "Thappattam" poster world-famous."

My thanks to Elon Musk for making my movie thappattam poster world famous..___@elonmusk https://t.co/LRQ7teFgzn pic.twitter.com/pg9DRMImFa — Adham Bava (@adham_bava) June 11, 2024

At its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024), Apple announced that it is going to integrate ChatGPT with Siri. Apple said that it is integrating ChatGPT access into experiences within iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, allowing users to access its expertise — as well as its image- and document-understanding capabilities — without needing to jump between tools.

"Siri can tap into ChatGPT’s expertise when helpful. Users are asked before any questions are sent to ChatGPT, along with any documents or photos, and Siri then presents the answer directly," the company said.

Also, ChatGPT will be available in Apple’s systemwide Writing Tools, which help users generate content for anything they are writing about.