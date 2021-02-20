Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become the richest person after SpaceX funding

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again become the richest person on Earth by defeating Amazon chief Jeff Bezos.

As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the Tesla chief executive officer's wealth rose to $199.9 billion after the rocket company he founded completed another funding round. Musk’s space startup, SpaceX, raised $850 million in fresh funding this month from a group of investors led by Sequoia Capital. The rocket company is valued at $74 billion after the round, which is a 60 percent jump from August.

Tesla had earlier announced that it has invested $1.5 billion in the Bitcoin cryptocurrency. The announcement led to a surge in the price of one Bitcoin, which has even surpassed $50,000 per coin.

Tesla said it will also “begin accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future”.

Tesla owner Elon Musk has earlier bought Dogecoin - a cryptocurrency - for his son X Æ A-Xii. Earlier, Musk triggered a surge in Dogecoin`s price with a single word tweet "doge."

Dogecoin, which started as a joke or an Internet parody based on a viral dog meme, has earlier skyrocketed to 800%.