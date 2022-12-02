topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
ELON MUSK

Elon Musk suspends Kanye West from Twitter for violating rules

Musk clarified that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, "not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari".

Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 01:17 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Elon Musk suspends Kanye West from Twitter for violating rules

New Delhi: Elon Musk on Friday said Twitter will again lock rapper Kanye West, who goes by Rapper Ye handle on the platform, for violating rules against incitement.

West went on an antisemitic tirade during an appearance on American far-right radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' 'Infowars' talk show in which the controversial rapper praised Hitler.

"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended," Musk responded to a Twitter follower who asked him to "fix" West.

Musk clarified that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, "not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari".

"Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight," said Musk after West posted some of Musk's private pictures on Twitter where he is seen taking a bath on a yacht.

West told Jones on his talk show that Hitler, like every human being, brought value to the world.

He also said he sees good things about the Nazi founder.

Later in the interview, West made antisemitic jokes about former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In October, after Meta-owned Instagram, Twitter had locked the rapper after he posted an anti-Semitic tweet.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that West is not going to buy social media app Parler.

Parler's owner and West have "mutually" parted ways without closing the deal, the company told TechCrunch.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend