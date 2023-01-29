topStoriesenglish2566892
Elon Musk Takes a Dig as ChatGPT Passes US Medical Licensing Exam

ChatGPT has recently cleared some prominent exams including US Medical licensing exam, a Wharton Business school exam for the final test of the MBA programme’s operations management course and four University of Minnesota Law school exams in Constitutional Law, more.

Written By  Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 02:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • ChatGPT has taken the Internet by storm since the launch on November 30, 2022.
  • It recently passes some college-level exams which is remarkable for being an AI-bot.
  • These texts contained a mix of short-answer, essay, and multiple choice questions.

New Delhi: The viral dialogue bot ChatGPT has taken the Internet by storm since the launch on November 30, 2022. Since then, the entire world is only talking about the artificial intelligence based technology and the potential threat it poses the traditional workforce once it begins to use for common purpose. Enamoured by its multiple uses, people have been asking different things to ChatGPT in a playful and lightly manner to test the chatbot’s capabilities and power.

ChatGPT has recently passed some prominent exams including US Medical licensing exam, a Wharton Business school exam for the final test of the MBA programme’s operations management course and four University of Minnesota Law school exams in Constitutional Law, more.

These texts contained a mix of short-answer, essay, and multiple choice questions. However, it just passed the exams not got gold-star in any one of them. According to examiners, ChatGPT was much better at writing than math.

On passing a Medical licensing exam, Elon Musk has taken a dig and said he was sure everything would be fine.

Who created ChatGPT? And what is it?

Artificial Intelligence research company Open AI, in which Elon Musk and Microsoft also invested capital, created the chatbot ChatGPT that talks to people like human. It wouldn’t only answer queries but also suggests warnings and takes follow-up questions. It has been seen that it would accept its mistake and try to correct it every possible extent.

Right now, OpenAI is testing its prototype at the global level to take the feedback of public and teach its AI from inputs from users. Some experts warn that the bot has the potential to give a fierce challenge to Google, the dominate search engine on Internet for over two decades.  

