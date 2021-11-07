हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Elon Musk

Elon Musk takes a Twitter poll to ask if he should sell some Tesla stock

Musk's fortune is largely made up of Tesla stock, which does not pay him a salary in cash.

Elon Musk takes a Twitter poll to ask if he should sell some Tesla stock

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, is debating whether he should sell 10% of his shares in the electric vehicle (EV) company on Twitter, despite calls in Washington to raise taxes on billionaires like him.

Some Democrats have proposed that billionaires pay taxes when the value of the stocks they own rises, even if they don't sell any. It's known as "unrealized gains," and Musk, who has a net worth of around $300 billion, has a lot of them.

“Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock,” he tweeted Saturday afternoon. “Do you support this?”

Out of a total of 876,189 votes, 54 percent responded yes by 5:40 p.m. Eastern time, a little more than two hours after Musk's initial tweet.

Musk's fortune is largely made up of Tesla stock, which does not pay him a salary in cash. “I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock,” he tweeted.

Musk, noted for his witty tweets, stated that he will "abide by the results of this vote."

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Elon MuskTesla stocksTeslaElon Musk tweets
Next
Story

WhatsApp Web Login: Now you can easily keep your account logged in without iPhone and Android

Must Watch

PT2M19S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day