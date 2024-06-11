Elon Musk Threatens To Ban iPhones At His Companies Over ChatGPT Integration

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has threatened to ban iPhones from all his companies over the integration of ChatGPT into iPhones and other Apple devices.

“If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation,” Musk posted on X.

In a series of tweets, Musk explains the reason behind banning iPhones in his company for the usage of OpenAI

It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!



Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024

Musk also shared a hillarious Indian meme on how the 'Apple Intelligence Works'

At its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024), Apple announced that it is going to integrate ChatGPT with Siri. Apple said that it is integrating ChatGPT access into experiences within iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, allowing users to access its expertise — as well as its image- and document-understanding capabilities — without needing to jump between tools.

"Siri can tap into ChatGPT’s expertise when helpful. Users are asked before any questions are sent to ChatGPT, along with any documents or photos, and Siri then presents the answer directly," the company said.

Also, ChatGPT will be available in Apple’s systemwide Writing Tools, which help users generate content for anything they are writing about.