ELON MUSK

Elon Musk To Offer Wikipedia Rs 8,539 Crore—But Only If They Agree To THIS Condition

A user named Doge Designer, a frequent Musk follower on X (formerly Twitter) shared a post recalling Musk’s earlier proposal. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2024, 12:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Elon Musk To Offer Wikipedia Rs 8,539 Crore—But Only If They Agree To THIS Condition File Photo

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the world’s richest person is making waves once again with his bold and unconventional ideas. This time, he's reigniting an old proposal to rename Wikipedia to "Dickipedia" for 1 billion dollars (Around Rs 8,539 crore). Musk’s offer has definitely caught the attention of the internet.

A user named Doge Designer, a frequent Musk follower on X (formerly Twitter) shared a post recalling Musk’s earlier proposal. This is why the story resurfaced again. The post stated, “Elon Musk once offered Wikipedia $1 billion to change their name to ‘Dickipedia.’” Musk replied to the post, confirming, “The offer still stands.”

Elon Musk’s Critique of Wikipedia’s Fundraising

In 2023, Elon Musk openly criticized Wikipedia and its parent company, the Wikimedia Foundation. He raised questions about their fundraising efforts. On X, he posted, “Have you ever wondered why the Wikimedia Foundation asks for so much money? It’s not needed to run Wikipedia. You could fit the entire text on your phone! So, what’s the money for? People are curious to know…”

Following his critique, Musk made his infamous offer: “I will give them a billion dollars if they change their name to ‘Dickipedia,’” stating that it would be “in the interests of accuracy.”

