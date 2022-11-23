topStoriesenglish
Elon Musk trolls critics who prophesised the end of Twitter, says THIS

Meanwhile Musk has taken a step back on the payment of $8 to get blue tick on the microblogging site. Twitter Blue was to come back end of this week, the billionaire owner had earlier said in a tweet on Saturday. Twitter had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on November 11 as fake accounts mushroomed.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 08:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Taking an apparent dig at critics who had prophesised the end of Twitter after Elon Musk acquired the microblogging site that followed mass resignation and lay offs, the tech billionare has shared a new troll post.

"Wasn't Twitter supposed to die by now or something?" Elon musk tweeted.

Twitter had delayed the roll out of its much-anticipated Blue subscription service with verification tag for $8 after the US midterm elections.

The new Twitter Blue service comes with fewer ads, search priority, an ability to post longer videos, and a blue badge.

