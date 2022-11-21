Elon Musk trolls Donald Trump with a vulgar and distasteful meme, Netizens are divided on the picture

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing debate on whether the former US President Donald Trump will return to Twitter or not after the latter's account was reinstated, a latest post by Twitter's new boss Elon Musk has raised several eyebrows.

Elon Musk in his attempt to troll Donald Trump has shared a vulgar and distasteful meme that shows the image of Jesus (Marking it as Donald Trump) praying and looking to up into heaven alongside a scantily clothed woman whose bottoms are bare. Musk captioned the meme saying “lead us not into temptation"

And lead us not into temptation … pic.twitter.com/8qNOXzwXS9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

While some people on Twitter tried to find pun and humour in the post, others felt that Musk has clearly overstepped his limits calling the meme no less than vulgar, inappropriate and distasteful.

Elon Musk via his meme is perhaps trying to suggest that Donald Trump is tempted to tweet, however he is praying for restance to do so, with Trump being labelled as Jesus and the woman as Twitter temptation..

A user on twitter wrote, "Elon Musk, this is incredibly inappropriate. There are children on this app. You should know this, you see the statistics. You have the data. What if my 2 year old child was to see this? Twitter is supposed to be safe for my kid, and here you are disproving it. Do better."

Beyond the obvious gross misogyny, this is so pathetically desperate on multiple levels.



Imagine being the richest man on earth, and begging for the attention of Donald Trump and the approval of alt-right "influencers." November 21, 2022

Agreed. It’s a really disgusting thing to post. I’m for free speech re:opinions, but this is evil and nasty. — Britta | No Soup Knowlesvember (@nosoup4knowles) November 21, 2022

A recent poll had suggested that Trump sould join back Twitter, however the former US President has refused to join the microblogging site.