topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
ELON MUSK

Elon Musk trolls Donald Trump with a vulgar and distasteful meme, Netizens are divided on the picture

Elon Musk has trolled Donald Trump with a vulgar photo showing him as Jesus and praying to not be tempted for the scantily clothed woman with a bare bottom.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 04:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Elon Musk trolls Donald Trump with a vulgar and distasteful meme, Netizens are divided on the picture

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing debate on whether the former US President Donald Trump will return to Twitter or not after the latter's account was reinstated, a latest post by Twitter's new boss Elon Musk has raised several eyebrows.

Elon Musk in his attempt to troll Donald Trump has shared a vulgar and distasteful meme that shows the image of Jesus (Marking it as Donald Trump) praying and looking to up into heaven alongside a scantily clothed woman whose bottoms are bare. Musk captioned the meme saying “lead us not into temptation"

While some people on Twitter tried to find pun and humour in the post, others felt that Musk has clearly overstepped his limits calling the meme no less than vulgar, inappropriate and distasteful.

Elon Musk via his meme is perhaps trying to suggest that Donald Trump is tempted to tweet, however he is praying for restance to do so, with Trump being labelled as Jesus and the woman as Twitter temptation..

A user on twitter wrote, "Elon Musk, this is incredibly inappropriate. There are children on this app. You should know this, you see the statistics. You have the data. What if my 2 year old child was to see this? Twitter is supposed to be safe for my kid, and here you are disproving it. Do better."

A recent poll had suggested that Trump sould join back Twitter, however the former US President has refused to join the microblogging site.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Tweet revolution against the new owner of Twitter
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Love-jihad angle added in Shraddha murder case
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: BCCI's decision after defeat in T-20 WC
DNA Video
DNA: Elderly affected by system dies in front of the system
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!