New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk once again created a lot of tumult among Twitter user on Monday by posting a very cryptic tweet on death. Musk referred to dying under under "mysterious circumstances".

Musk tweeted, "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya".

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

The tweet has since garnered 57.7K Retweets, 16.1K Quote Tweets and 468.5K Likes.

Though the Tech billionaire is well known for his baffling posts on Twitter, the above quote seems to have some relation to the tweet Musk had posted before the "mysterious circumstances" quote.

The word “Nazi” doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does pic.twitter.com/pk9SQhBOsG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

In the above post, that appears to be a communication from a Russian officer, Musk shares excerpts of some strong warning of sorts. The post warns how Musk "will be held accountable" for his involvement in "supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment".

"Elon Musk, thus, is involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment. And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult - no matter how much you'll play the fool," said the last para of the post.

Elon Musk is set to take over as the temporary CEO of Titter after the $44 billion buyout deal is through. Musk has to pay $21 billion from his pocket for the deal.