हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Elon Musk

Elon Musk tweets on dying under mysterious circumstances, leaves netizens baffled

Musk tweeted, "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya".  

Elon Musk tweets on dying under mysterious circumstances, leaves netizens baffled

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk once again created a lot of tumult among Twitter user on Monday by posting a very cryptic tweet on death. Musk referred to dying under under "mysterious circumstances".

Musk tweeted, "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya".

The tweet has since garnered 57.7K Retweets, 16.1K Quote Tweets and 468.5K Likes.

Though the Tech billionaire is well known for his baffling posts on Twitter, the above quote seems to have some relation to the tweet Musk had posted before the "mysterious circumstances" quote.

In the above post, that appears to be a communication from a Russian officer, Musk shares excerpts of some strong warning of sorts. The post warns how Musk "will be held accountable" for his involvement in "supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment".

"Elon Musk, thus, is involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment. And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult - no matter how much you'll play the fool," said the last para of the post.

Elon Musk is set to take over as the temporary CEO of Titter after the $44 billion buyout deal is through. Musk has to pay $21 billion from his pocket for the deal.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Elon MuskTwitter
Next
Story

Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies in free fall after interest rate hikes

Must Watch

PT1M20S

The world was shocked by Elon Musk’s tweet