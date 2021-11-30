Elon Musk tweets on Parag Agrawal, here’s what he has to say about other Indian tech CEOs

New Delhi: Parag Agrawal is the most recent Indian CEO to join the list of prominent IT CEOs. After Twitter's previous CEO, Jack Dorsey, resigned, Agrawal was named the company's new CEO. Parag, 37, is one of the newest prominent tech CEOs, sharing the same age as Mark Zuckerberg.

Agrawal graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, with a bachelor's degree in computer science and engineering. IITs around India have produced a large number of global tech leaders, including Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet and Google, who graduated from IIT Kharagpur.

Big tech companies including Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, IBM, and Adobe have Indian CEOs. "USA gains enormously from Indian brilliance!" Elon Musk said in response to a tweet by Stripe CEO Patrick Collison, recognising the contribution of Indian immigrants to the field of technology.

Collison said, “Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants.”

"The United States of America tremendously benefits from Indian talent!" Musk instantly answered.

Agrawal earned his Ph.D. in Computer Science from Stanford University after graduating from IIT Bombay. After completing his degree, Parag worked as a leader at Microsoft Research and Yahoo Research. He joined Twitter in October 2011 and was promoted to CTO of the firm in October 2018.

Live TV

#mute