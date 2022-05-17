Elon Musk will not buy Twitter if THIS does not happen

New Delhi: Elon Musk has stated that he will not proceed with the Twitter acquisition until the firm can demonstrate that it has less than 5% spam accounts on the network. In contrast to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Musk recently asserted that the microblogging service has at least 20% spam bots.

Twitter stated last week that there were approximately 5% of spam accounts on the microblogging site in this quarter. Tesla CEO Elon Musk dismissed Twitter's assertions and placed the deal on hold. Musk later stated that he was "dedicated to acquisition."

This is thought to be Musk's strategy for acquiring Twitter for a lesser price than he initially offered. Last month, the billionaire offered to buy the microblogging service for $44 billion in cash. Since Musk announced his purchase of Twitter, the company's stock has lost all of its gains since Musk revealed his ownership.

In the midst of all the speculation, Musk recently stated that a lower-priced acquisition is not "out of the question." This certainly indicates that the billionaire is attempting to get the Twitter bid as low as possible.

"You can't pay the same price for something that is significantly worse than they advertised," Musk said on Monday at a conference in Miami.

Musk has long been opposed to Twitter spam bots. In fact, he once stated that spam bots are Twitter's "single most annoying problem." Following the completion of the transaction, Musk is expected to work on eradicating spam bots and fraudulent accounts from the network. According to one recent assessment, over half of Musk's followers are false.

In a Twitter conversation, CEO Parag Agrawal stated that the company works hard to remove false and spam accounts from the network. According to Agrawal, Twitter suspends "about 500,000 spam accounts per day, frequently before any of you even see them on Twitter." "We also lock millions of accounts each week that we suspect are spam if they are unable to pass human verification tests (captchas, phone verification, etc.)."

"Our team is continually updating our systems and policies to remove as much spam as possible while not accidentally suspending genuine users or introducing extra friction for real people when they use Twitter," he added.