Elon Musk wishes to become an influencer; Carl Pei tweets he is already one 

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, is likely tired of rockets and self-driving cars, and he now wants to be an influencer. Musk has stated on Twitter that he now wishes to leave his job and pursue a career as an influencer. He is not altogether incorrect in his desire to become an influencer. In fact, he possesses all of the necessary qualities to become an influencer. Musk currently has 65.8 million Twitter followers. Musk's tweets influence the market value of cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin and Shibu Inu, so if he picks up a vlogging camera tomorrow and communicates his opinions on everything on social media, he will most likely become the world's most powerful influencer.

“thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt,” tweeted Musk who never fails to express his opinions. Those who follow Musk on Twitter are aware that he is a verbose individual. No matter who you are or what you do, if your tweet catches Musk's attention, you will almost certainly receive a response from him on Twitter. People all around the internet have reacted to Musk's tweet with laughter. While some believe he has the potential to be a great influencer, others believe he already is! Musk's latest remark also drew the attention of OnePlus and Nothing co-founder Carl Pei. Replying to Musk’s tweet, Pei said," You're already an influencer .”

Mr Beast, another well-known influencer, responded to Musk's tweet by offering to coach him on how to acquire more YouTube views. Musk replied with an emoji to his tweet. Musk is unconcerned about the trolls on Twitter, and he frequently engages in lighthearted banter with them. "If you had a dime for every shitpost you'd be an oh wait, nvm," one user reacted to Musk's tweet. The user intended that if he were compensated for every Twitter he sent, he would be a billionaire, but then realised that Musk is already a billionaire, so he didn't finish his message. Musk replied with a laughing emoji to his tweet.

In a related development, Starlink, which is financed by Tesla, will soon offer satellite internet services in India. However, the company does not have the necessary permission to provide services in India. Sanjaya Bhargava, director of Starlink India, stated that the company will apply for the licence in January 2022.

