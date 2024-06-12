Advertisement
Elon Musk Withdraws Lawsuit Against OpenAI And Its Co-Founders Sam Altman, Greg Brockman

Elon Musk's withdrawal of the lawsuit prevented a hearing that was scheduled for Wednesday in San Francisco.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 04:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Elon Musk Withdraws Lawsuit Against OpenAI And Its Co-Founders Sam Altman, Greg Brockman File Photo

New Delhi: Elon Musk has dropped his lawsuit against OpenAI and its co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman. The lawsuit which was filed in a california court this February alleged that OpenAI had breached its contract and deviated from its original mission of developing AI to benefit humanity. Elon Musk's decision to drop the lawsuit came just a day after he publicly criticised OpenAI's new partnership with Apple.

Musk’s lawsuit claimed that OpenAI has violated an agreement with its founding members which included a commitment to remain a non-profit and keep its technology open-source. However, OpenAI strongly denied all these accusations and argued that Musk wanted “absolute control” of the company and had even suggested merging it with Tesla. (Also Read: Xiaomi 14 CIVI Smartphone Launched In India With Free YouTube Premium Subscription; Check Specs, Price)

A lawsuit filed by Elon Musk was dismissed with prejudice, according to CNBC. Musk initiated the lawsuit in February and accused Open AI, its co-founders betrayal. He also claimed that Benchmark Capital had breached an agreement signed in 2019. The dismissal with prejudice means that the case cannot be refiled in the future. (Also Read: HMD 105 and HMD 110 Feature Phones Launched In India With Built-In UPI Feature; Check Specs, Price)

Elon Musk's withdrawal of the lawsuit prevented a hearing that was scheduled for Wednesday in San Francisco. During this hearing, the judge was set to decide whether to dismiss the case. "Seeing the remarkable technological advances OpenAI has achieved, Musk now wants that success for himself," stated OpenAI's attorneys. In an April filing, Musk argued that OpenAI was attempting to "advance arguments based on disputed facts" that were not relevant to the lawsuit.

