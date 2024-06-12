Xiaomi 14 CIVI Smartphone Launched In India With Free YouTube Premium Subscription; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 14 CIVI (Cinematic Vision) smartphone in the Indian market. The Xiaomi 14 CIVI smartphone sports a Xiaomi Pascal T1 signal enhancement chip. The smartphone comes in Matcha Green, Cruise Blue and Shadow Black colour options.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI Price And Availability:

It comes in two storage options: 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. Notably, the smartphone doesn’t have wireless charging support. The 8GB + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 42,999 and the 12GB + 512GB carries a price tag of Rs 47,999.

Consumers can purchase the smartphone via Flipkart, Mi Home stores, Mi.com and Xiaomi's retail partners starting June 20 at 12:00pm IST. Users can also pre-book the smartphone today and can avail the Redmi 3 Active for free of cost. Hence, it could be the best buy under Rs 50,000 price segment.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI Bank Offers:

ICICI Bank consumers can avail Rs 3,000 discount while making payments through their cards. Adding further, the Xiaomi 14 Civi comes with three months of YouTube premium subscription and 100GB of Google One for six months.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI Specifications:

The dual SIM Xiaomi 14 CIVI features a 6.55-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 3,000 nits peak brightness. It runs on HyperOS interface based on Android 14.

The smartphone is loaded with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging. The smartphone is powered by 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It offers an IceLoop cooling system that is claimed to perform three times more efficiently than conventional vapour cooling systems.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi 14 Civi features a triple rear camera unit which includes 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 image sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with a 120-degree field of view. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel shooter on the front.

The triple rear camera unit is co-engineered by Leica with a Summilux lens. For connectivity, it supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Bluetooth 5.4, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. This feature sports an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports an AI-backed face unlock system.