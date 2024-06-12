HMD 105 and HMD 110 Feature Phones Launched In India With Built-In UPI Feature; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: Nokia phone maker HMD has launched its first HMD-branded feature phones in India. The new feature phone includes the HMD 105 and HMD 110 under its own identity. The company is offering a one-year replacement guarantee on both the newly launched feature phones in the market.

UPI Transactions Without Internet

The HMD 105 and HMD 110 mobile phones are equipped with a new built-in UPI functionality, which is said to allow users to make UPI transactions even without internet access. Both the feature phones come with a similar design, including a round camera module at the back, a curved frame and a textured finish. It also supports 9 input languages and 23 languages for text display.

HMD 105 And HMD 110 Colour Options

The HMD 105 comes with three colour options whereas the HMD 110 is offered in Black and Green colour options.

HMD 105 And HMD 110 Price And Availability

The HMD 105 feature phone carries a price tag of Rs 999 in India. Meanwhile, the HMD 110 is priced at Rs 1,199. Consumers can purchase the HMD 105 and HMD 110 feature phones across retail stores, e-commerce websites and HMD.com.

HMD 105 And HMD 110 Specifications

The HMD 105 And HMD 110 handsets are backed by a 1,000mAh battery each with extended standby time. The company claims that the devices offer a battery standby time of up to 18 days. Both the handsets are preloaded with features such as auto call recording, wired and wireless FM radio, MP3 player, dual LED Flashlight, and more. It also houses a rear camera within a circular camera module aligned centrally.