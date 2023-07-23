trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639585
Elon Musk: X.Com URL Now Redirects To Twitter.Com, New Logo Will Go Live Soon

The upcoming logo is set to be revealed tonight if everything goes according to plan, and it will go live worldwide starting tomorrow.

Jul 23, 2023

New Delhi: X.com url now redirects to twitter.com. Moreover, Elon Musk announced that interim X logo will go live later today. He announced that Twitter will soon bid adieu to all the birds and replace them with the symbol 'X'.

Earlier, Musk hinted about the plans after Twitter's acquisition last year. He mentioned that the platform would be transformed into an everything app named 'X'. This new app aims to serve as a digital town square where netizens can come together, interact, and engage with each other.

