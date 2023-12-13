New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has introduced the world to the second generation of the company's humanoid robot, Optimus. The revelation comes through a video shared by Musk on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing significant improvements made to the robot since its prototype was first unveiled at the Tesla AI Day earlier this year.

What Are The Upgrades And Enhancements?

The video highlights Optimus Gen-2 in action at a Tesla factory surrounded by Cybertrucks. Tesla claims that this new version is 30 percent faster than its predecessor, with a weight reduction of 10kg without compromising any functionalities.

The humanoid now possesses improved torque sensing, articulated toe sections, and enhanced human foot geometry.

Performance And Versatility

Optimus Gen-2's capabilities extend beyond the factory floor. The video demonstrates the robot performing squats in a gym, emphasizing "improved balance and full body control."

Additionally, Optimus Gen-2 showcases its dexterity by delicately moving eggs from a carton to an egg boiler. Tesla attributes this feat to the humanoid's new hands, equipped with "tactile sensing on all fingers."

Elon Musk's Statement In 2022

At Tesla shareholders meeting in 2022, Musk expressed a bold vision for Optimus Gen-2, stating, “It will, I think, turn the whole notion of an economy on its head, at the point at which you have no shortage of labor. It is a fundamental transformation of civilization as we know it."

Origins Of The Name Optimus

Originally announced as the Tesla bot in 2021, the humanoid robot was later christened Optimus, drawing inspiration from the powerful and benevolent leader of the Autobots in the Transformers media franchise.