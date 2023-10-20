Emergence Of Foldable Phones: Will You Pay Rs 1.40 Lakh For A Foldable Phone?

Entering the foldable smartphone space, OnePlus introduced its first foldable handset, the OnePlus Open. With this premium offering, the Shenzhen-based firm is set to challenge established players like Samsung, Oppo, and Motorola, in this segment.

The OnePlus Open features a primary 7.82-inch screen and alongside its 6.31-inch cover display. Both panels offer a higher 120Hz refresh rate and also impress with their 2800 nits of peak brightness. The screens are enriched with LTPO 3 technology and support Dolby Vision technology. Also, the cover display has a layer of Ceramic Guard protection that’s up 20% more impact resistant than Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, Oneplus claims.

Weighing in at 239g, and measuring at 5.8mm when unfolded, the Open promises to be one of the most lightweight foldables. OnePlus says the new phone was put through extreme environmental tests and 1,000,000 test-folds that amounts to way more than 100 folds per day, lasting for over 10 years.

On the photography front, the smartphone presents a versatile triple-camera array on the back: a 48MP main shooter, assisted by a 64MP telephoto and a 48MP ultrawide module. Selfie enthusiasts get dual options with a 20MP sensor on the main display and a 32MP front-facing lens on cover screen. The telephoto camera features OIS and allow for 3X optical and 6X in-sensor zoom and up to 120X Ultra Res Zoom. Moreover, the camera system benefits from OnePlus's ongoing partnership with camera giant Hasselblad that started with the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Open houses the advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, complemented by a generous 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on the OxygenOS 13.2 platform, based on the Android 13. Furthermore, the device will get four years of Android updates and five years of security updates. Powering the smartphone is a 4,805mAh battery with a decent 67W fast charging technology.

The OnePlus Open arrives in a single storage and RAM variant that carries a premium price tag of Rs. 1,39,99. The device will be up for grabs from October 27 on Amazon and the official OnePlus website.