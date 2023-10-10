trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673363
Emergency Alert Message: Hilarious Memes Flooded On Internet

People across the country received a loud beep and a flash with the words "EmergencyAlert: extreme." Netizens expressed their emotions and created memes about it on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 01:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: India's government has been testing an emergency alert system on phones to help the National Disaster Management Authority (NDRF) send real-time alerts to citizens during emergencies. Many people shared the alert they received on social media. This was the second time people received such an alert, which told them not to respond.

The message said, "This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies."

