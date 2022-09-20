Excitel announces festive offer, gives 300mbps broadband plans under Rs 600: Details here

New Delhi: Excitel has launched a new holiday promotion. The internet service provider is providing discounts on 300mbps plans. Under the new offer, the company has essentially waived the onboarding fees for new users. These plans range in price from Rs 530 to Rs 667.

Excitel provides services in 29 cities across the country. According to the company, the festive offer will be available to everyone in all 29 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Jaipur, among many others. It should be noted that this is a one-time offer available only to users who sign up for or switch to Excitel broadband service.

Consider the new Excitel festive offer if you are looking to get a broadband connection or switch to a new operator. In terms of offerings, the plans are designed for users seeking high-speed unlimited internet and OTT bundle subscriptions at reasonable prices. Let's take a closer look at Excitel's holiday offerings.

Excitel's festive offer includes four plans with 300mbps unlimited internet. Among the plans are:

- Rs 667 Plan with 3 months validity

- Rs 635 Plan with 6 months validity

- Rs 564 Plan with 9 months validity

- Rs 530 Plan with 12 months validity

These plans include OTT benefits such as Amazon Prime Video, Sony Liv, Zee5, Voot Select, PlayBox TV, and 350 more channels in addition to high-speed internet. Users will, however, have to pay a small fee to access the OTT services. The fees are as follows:

- Excitel OTT Standard plan at Rs 100

- Excitel OTT premium plan at Rs 200

Notably, all plans with 300mbps speed include a free subscription to Amazon Prime Video.

Excitel recently announced the availability of 400mbps plans starting at Rs 599 per month.

Speaking on the launch, Vivek Raina, CEO & Co-Founder, Excitel, said, “We at Excitel are working towards building solutions that offer ease to our customers, be it policies to ensure reduced time customer redressal or for data plans that are affordable. The launch of our introductory offer is another endeavour to reduce customer hassle when switching to fiber to the home services.”

“Excitel's business strategies have always been committed to serve both, structured and unstructured areas of the country. We believe that our approach will enable India to be equipped with high speed broadband connectivity and ensure the development that the country is expecting” added the CEO & Co-Founder, Excitel