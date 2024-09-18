Explained: Are Smartphones And Smartwatches At Risk Of Exploding?

In a rare and concerning incident on September 18, hundreds of pagers used by Hezbollah exploded across Lebanon, leading to at least nine deaths and over 2,750 injuries, according to official reports. The blasts caused significant destruction and chaos, heavily affecting Hezbollah units and institutions. While such pager explosions are unusual, they have sparked worries about the safety of lithium-ion batteries, commonly found in devices like smartphones. However, the risk of battery explosions in untampered devices remains low. Reports suggest that the pagers involved were deliberately modified before shipment to trigger the explosions remotely, rather than being hacked or subjected to a cyberattack.

Why do smartphones explode?

Battery explosions in smartphones have only occurred due to manufacturing defects. Lithium-ion batteries, which power both pagers and smartphones, come with inherent risks due to their high energy density and rechargeability. While efficient, these batteries can fail under excessive heat, overcharging, or physical damage, potentially leading to overheating or even explosions. Manufacturing defects and design flaws also play a role in these risks. For example, smartphone explosions, though rare, are typically caused by overheating from prolonged use, external damage, or faulty components. Such incidents are generally isolated and result from manufacturing or usage issues, rather than intentional attacks.

Some people worry they won't wake up without setting an alarm on their phones, and some even sleep with their phone under the pillow. But is that really safe? Mobile phone battery explosions, though rare, can happen, and charging a phone overnight under a pillow can be risky. As the phone and charger heat up during charging, the lack of airflow under the pillow can trap the heat, potentially leading to overheating and even a fire hazard.

Cases of mobile phone explosion

Last year in Nashik district, mobile phone exploded while charging at a residence shattering nearby windows. Three people were injured in the incident, which took place in the CIDCO Uttam Nagar area. The explosion's intensity increased due to a nearby deodorant bottle, a highly flammable item, catching fire, causing significant damage.

A 76-year-old man in Kerala's Thrissur district narrowly avoided burn injuries when his mobile phone, placed in his shirt pocket, suddenly burst into flames. Also, an 8-month-old baby tragically lost her life after a phone's battery, which was being charged next to her, exploded.

A smartwatch explosion can harm users, as it poses risks of burns, injuries, and potential fires. Explosions are usually caused by battery malfunctions, overheating, or manufacturing defects. It's important to handle smartwatches with care, avoid overcharging, and ensure proper ventilation to minimize the chances of such incidents.

Avoid placing smartphones and smartwatches under pillows while charging, as this can lead to overheating and potential explosions. The heat generated during charging may not dissipate properly, increasing the risk of battery malfunctions and fires. Prioritize safety by charging devices on hard, well-ventilated surfaces away from flammable materials.