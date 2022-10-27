Explained: What is ShakeAlert app that sent Google CEO Sundar Pichai alert before the earthquake?

New Delhi: Hoping ‘everyone is ok’ as an earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hit in the San Francisco Bay Area in the US, Tech giant CEO Sundar Pichai has shared a screenshot of earthquake alert he had got in his smart phone before the shake.

Sharing the screenshot on his official Twitter handle, he wrote, “The alert came just before, felt like a long one, hope everyone is ok," tweeted Pichai referring to the earthquake alert.”

The alert came just before, felt like a long one, hope everyone is ok pic.twitter.com/mUzLFkkWxz — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 25, 2022

The screenshot shared by Sundar Pichai has written that there is an Earthquake at 11:42. You may have felt shaking and it is estimated M4.8 about 23.8 miles away.

What is ShakeAlert?

It is an earthquake early warning (EEW) system that detects significant earthquakes so quickly that alerts can reach many people before shaking arrives. It’s not earthquake prediction, but it warns people that an earthquake has begun and shaking is imminent.

How does it work?

The app works along with the U.S Geological Survey (USGS) with a coalition of State and University partners. The USGS and its partners are continuing to expand these applications in coordination with state agencies in Washington, Oregon, and California. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services has funded the app thus far.

Pichai shares YouTube new updates

Some new @YouTube updates including ambient mode, updated dark theme, pinch to zoom (up to 8x!) and precise seeking to help you get to an exact part in a video https://t.co/p6N4rlLWbU — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 24, 2022

YouTube has been revamped to provide excellent user experience and seamless immersion in the world of videos for people around the globe. Sundar Pichai shared the blog of YouTube update and wrote, “Some new @YouTube updates including ambient mode, updated dark theme, pinch to zoom (up to 8x!) and precise seeking to help you get to an exact part in a video.”