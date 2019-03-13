Facebook, Instagram not working for many users across the world

Social networking site Facebook is down with millions of users across the globe reporting issues with the site. Users said that issues are popping up across Facebook proper, Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

"Facebook will be back soon," the message showing to users reads but Facebook's developer page is yet to make any reference to those issues.

Downdetector.com, which monitors websites, showed that many Facebook users in the US, Europe, South America and Asia are facing trouble in accessing the site.

The reason behind the outage is still not known.

A Facebook spokesperson told USA Today that the company was aware that people are facing trouble in accessing Facebook family of applications and the company is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

It is to be noted that WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, is not facing any trouble as of now.

(This is a developing story)