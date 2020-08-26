Facebook News soon coming to more countries, to pay publishers for their content

New Delhi: Social networking giant Facebook has said that it will be bringing Facebook News to more countries and pay the publishers for their content.

Facebook News, that was launched in the US last year, will soon arrive in the UK, Germany, France, India and Brazil within the next six months to a year, the company announced.

Campbell Brown, VP, Global News Partnerships at Facebook, in a said that in each country, the company will pay news publishers to ensure their content is available in the new product.

"Consumer habits and news inventory vary by country, so we’ll work closely with news partners in each country to tailor the experience and test ways to deliver a valuable experience for people while also honoring publishers’ business models," Brown said.

Facebook has found that over 95 per cent of the traffic Facebook News delivers to publishers "is incremental to the traffic they already get from News Feed".

"We will continue to focus on growing engagement of Facebook News in the US and we’re committed to the partnerships we’ve developed with US publishers to make Facebook News a valuable asset over the long term," Brown added.

"Innovation is critical to building a sustainable news ecosystem. We will keep building new products and making global investments to help the news industry build long-lasting business models," he said.