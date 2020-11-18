हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Facebook rolls out three new messaging features on Messenger, Instagram -- Check here

Now the users will be able to activate the TinyTAN chat theme on Instagram and Messenger and express their affection with love emojis.

Representational Image

California: Facebook on Wednesday rolled out three new features for messenger and photo and video sharing platform Instagram. The first feature is `Watch Together` in which users can tune into IGTV, Reels, TV shows, movies, and trending videos in real-time over video chat.

In the second feature, the users will be able to activate the TinyTAN chat theme on Instagram and Messenger and express their affection with love emojis.

The third feature, `vanish mode`, is coming soon and is an opt-in feature that makes seen messages disappear after you leave a chat thread. To turn it on, just swipe up in an existing chat thread - and you`re in vanish mode. Swipe up again and you`re back to your regular chat. 

"We`re also bringing two new shows, "Post Malone`s Celebrity World Pong League" and "Here for It With Avani Gregg," exclusively to Messenger and Instagram through Watch Together," Facebook said in an official statement.

