Facebook’s new profile frames, stickers to highlight Covid-19 vaccination

Mark Zuckerberg owned Facebook has come up with new features in order to encourage people to participate more in COVID-19 vaccination. This includes COVID-19 vaccine profile frames and a new sticker on Instagram.

In its blog, Facebook revealed that it has partnered with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to launch the new profile frames. “The new frames will let you share your support for COVID-19 vaccines and see that others you respect and care about are doing the same,” the social media giant said.

“By working closely with national and global health authorities and using our scale to reach people quickly, we’re doing our part to help people get credible information, get vaccinated, and encourage others to do the same so we can come back together safely,” Facebook added.

These Facebook profile frames carry messages like, “I got my COVID-19 vaccine” and “Let’s get vaccinated” and it will also talk about the summary of the people who are using the COVID-19 vaccine frames in the News Feed.

Facebook’s Instagram comes with a “Let’s get vaccinated” sticker that can be further used in Stories and it is visible on the app globally.

