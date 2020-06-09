हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Facebook

Facebook sues India-based firm for domain name fraud

The proxy domain names were designed to deceive people by impersonating its family of apps, like: facebook-verify-inc.com, instagramhjack.com and videocall-whatsapp.com.

Facebook sues India-based firm for domain name fraud

San Francisco: Facebook has filed a lawsuit against 12 domain names registered by India-based proxy service Compsys Domain Solutions Private Ltd, to prevent fraud and stop the malicious use of the company and product names.

The proxy domain names were designed to deceive people by impersonating its family of apps, like: facebook-verify-inc.com, instagramhjack.com and videocall-whatsapp.com.

The lawsuit against the Mumbai-based company has been filed in Virginia, Facebook said in a statement late Monday.

"We regularly scan the internet for domain names and apps that infringe on our trademarks and today's lawsuit is part of this ongoing effort to protect people from phishing, credential theft and other methods of online fraud," said Facebook.

The social networking giant filed suit after reaching out to Compsys about these domain names and did not receive any response.

In March this year, Facebook filed a lawsuit in Arizona against a domain registrar company Namecheap and its proxy service, Whoisguard over domain name fraud.

This is not the first time Facebook has sued for this kind of practice.

In October last year, the company filed a lawsuit against domain name registrar OnlineNIC for registering domain names or web addresses that pretended to be affiliated with the social networking giant.

The domain names like www-facebook-login.com and facebook-mails.com were designed to mislead and confuse the users who believe they're interacting with Facebook.

"Registrars and proxy services have a responsibility to take down deceptive and malicious websites," said Facebook.

Tags:
FacebookDomain nameproxy domain
Next
Story

LinkedIn launches 'Polls' to tap into professional network
  • 2,66,598Confirmed
  • 7,466Deaths

Full coverage

  • 70,49,649Confirmed
  • 4,09,821Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M3S

Home Minister Amit Shah held a virtual rally in West Bengal, slammed Mamata government