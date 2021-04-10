हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Facebook to convert Menlo Park headquarters into vaccination site

For this initiative, the company is teaming up with Ravenswood Family Health Centre, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg wrote in a post. Earlier this year, the social media company decided to launch a tool to give people in the United States information about where to get COVID-19 vaccines and added a COVID-19 information area to its photo-sharing site, Instagram.

Facebook to convert Menlo Park headquarters into vaccination site

Facebook Inc said it is converting a part of its Menlo Park headquarters into a vaccination site, joining the government effort to speed up the vaccination drive in the United States.

For this initiative, the company is teaming up with Ravenswood Family Health Centre, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg wrote in a post.

"We`re also teaming up with the State of California and local nonprofits to support mobile vaccination clinics in four of the state`s hardest-hit regions," wrote Sandberg.

Earlier this year, the social media company decided to launch a tool to give people in the United States information about where to get COVID-19 vaccines and added a COVID-19 information area to its photo-sharing site, Instagram.

FacebookInstagramCOVID-19 vaccineMenlo Park
