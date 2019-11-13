close

Facebook to launch unified payment service across all of its apps

Facebook to launch unified payment service across all of its apps

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it was launching Facebook Pay, a unified payment service through which users across its platforms including WhatsApp and Instagram can make payments without exiting the app. The social network said the service would allow users to send money or make a payment with security options such as PIN or biometrics on their smartphones.

Facebook said the new service will collect user information such as payment method, date, billing and contact details when a transaction is made and that it would use the data to show targeted advertisements to users.

Advertising practices of Facebook have been in the spotlight for the past few years amid growing discontent over its approach to privacy and user data. Facebook Pay will be available on Facebook and Messenger this week in the United States, the company said in a blog post.

FacebookFacebook payWhatsappInstagramMESSENGERFacebook unified payment service
