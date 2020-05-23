हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Facebook

Facebook to roll out new feature for India allowing users to lock their profiles

As per Facebook, only five profile details will be visible to a non-friend.

Facebook to roll out new feature for India allowing users to lock their profiles

Washington DC: Facebook will be rolling out a new feature for India, allowing users to lock their profiles and limit strangers from getting access to their information and photos.

This new feature has been roled out by Facebook to keep the platform safe, especially for women and to ensure their privacy, Mashable reported.

If the user chooses to use this feature, then a non-friend would not be able to zoom into, share and download their profile picture or cover photo. 

They will also not be able to see photos and posts on the timeline of the user.

Whenever a non-friend visits a profile of someone, then a disclaimer will pop up, saying that the profile of a certain user is locked. 

As per Facebook, only five profile details will be visible to a non-friend.

Currently, this feature is only available for Android devices.

Tags:
FacebookIndiauserLock ProfileStalkersMashable
Next
Story

Xiaomi patents new foldable phone with rotating camera
  • 1,25,101Confirmed
  • 3,720Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT36M18S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Why migrant worker's pain is being marketed?