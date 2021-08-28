हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple iPhone 12

Facing issues with iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro’s earpiece? Apple will fix it for free

The company noted other iPhone models, including iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, are not part of the programme.

Facing issues with iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro’s earpiece? Apple will fix it for free

Are you facing issues with the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Pro smartphone? You can now get a free repair.

Apple has come up with a new service program for all iPhone 12 series smartphone users who seem to be facing an issue with their device’s earpiece. On its support page, the company announced that all the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro users who are facing issues with their smartphone’s receiver wherein the device does not emit sound from the receiver when they make or receive calls are eligible for a free repair.

According to AppleInsider, the "iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Service Programme for No Sound Issues" covers a limited number of devices manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021.

The company noted other iPhone models, including iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, are not part of the programme.

According to a document detailing the programme and its terms, a "very small percentage" of iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models might experience sound issues due to a component that could fail on the receiver module.

Affected units do not emit sound from the receiver when placing or receiving calls, the report said.

Those impacted can take their iPhone 12 or 12 Pro unit to Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider for free service. As usual, devices will be inspected prior to service and customers might need to pay for repairs that hinder the completion of the audio fix.

The programme covers affected iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices for two years after the first retail sale.

