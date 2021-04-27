Facing slow internet speed despite 4G? Change THESE settings of the phone to speed up

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to work from home and for that one needs to have a stable internet condition. Even after having 4G internet, if the internet speed is slow and creates issues in your work, then here are some of the tips that can increase the internet speed to a great extent.

Check these settings

To increase the internet speed, the settings of the phone have to be changed. In some phones, the automatic settings are done as soon as the SIM is inserted, while in some phones it has to be done manually. For this, first, go to the phone settings and click on Network Settings and select Preferred Type of Network here 4G or LTE.

Change APN settings

To increase the speed of the internet, check the Axis Point Network (AP Point Network). For this high speed, it is important for the APN to be correct. There is an option in the network settings itself. When you click on it, then APN Type will be shown below, click on it and write the default there. After this, click in the APN protocol, and click on the IPv4 / IPv6 option there and suppress the body of OK. Click on a similar APN roaming protocol and then click on IPv4 / IPv6 option and suppress the body of OK. Your settings will be saved.

Don't forget to clear Cache

The cache is an uncontested file of our phone which is automatically generated in Android phones. If they are not removed from time to time, then they slow down the speed of the phone, which also affects the internet speed. So clear the Cache from time to time. This will increase the internet speed of your mobile.

Ignore social media app

Internet speed also slows down due to social media apps such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, as these apps keep using the data in the background. To turn it off, you will have to turn off the Auto Play and Download option by going to Settings. Also, open the data save mode in the browser. By adopting all these tricks, the internet speed of your phone will definitely increase.