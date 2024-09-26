Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2798841https://zeenews.india.com/technology/fake-brad-pitt-scams-two-women-out-of-rs-3-crore-with-false-romance-2798841.html
NewsTechnology
ONLINE SCAM

Fake ‘Brad Pitt’ Scams Two Women Out Of Rs 3 Crore With False Romance

The scammers initially connected with the women through a Brad Pitt fan page.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 04:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Fake ‘Brad Pitt’ Scams Two Women Out Of Rs 3 Crore With False Romance File Photo

New Delhi: Scammers impersonating famous celebrities are nothing new. In a shocking case, Spanish police have arrested five individuals for defrauding two women out of €325,000 (over Rs 3 crore) by pretending to be Hollywood star Brad Pitt. The scammers reached out to the victims via emails and WhatsApp. They faked romantic interest and convinced them to invest in bogus projects.

How did the scammers find and target their victims?

The scammers initially connected with the women through a Brad Pitt fan page. They built a fake sense of trust and used emotional manipulation to execute their scheme. They carefully researched the victims’ online profiles, especially on social media to find and target those who seemed vulnerable.

Targeting Vulnerable Individuals

Spanish authorities disclosed that the scammers specifically targeted women going through emotional struggles and personal difficulties. “The cybercriminals studied the victims' social media profiles and created psychological profiles, discovering that both women were vulnerable, lonely, and battling depression,” Spain's Guardia Civil police told The Guardian.

One victim from Andalusia was scammed out of €175,000 (around Rs 2 crore), while another victim from the Basque Country lost €150,000 (over Rs 1 crore).

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: CM Yogi Implements ‘Muzaffarnagar Model’ to Tackle Food Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: Illegal Mazar Occupy Bhopal Hospital Land
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Board Loses Land in Bhopal and UP
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row - AIMIM Leads Massive Rally in Mumbai
DNA Video
DNA: UP's 24-Hour Encounter Spree- Four Criminals Taken Down
DNA Video
DNA: Rail Jihad- A New Terror Tactic? Three Major Incidents Raise Alarm
DNA Video
DNA: Animal Fat in Tirupati Offerings- A Deliberate Attack on Hindu Faith?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Exposes Waqf Board's Claims Over Hindu and Public Properties
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM's "Mumbai Chalo" Call: Owaisi Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Karnataka Judge Calls Muslim Area ‘Mini Pakistan’