Fake ChatGPT Apps Exploiting Users, Earning Thousands Dollars Monthly: Report

While OpenAI provides basic ChatGPT functionality to users for free online, these apps charged anywhere from $10 per month to $70 per year.

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 06:31 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Experts have exposed several apps as ChatGPT-based chatbots that overcharge users and bring in thousands of dollars a month, a new report showed on Thursday. According to cybersecurity company Sophos, there are a number of free apps that are available on Google Play and Apple App Store, but because they provide little functionality and are constantly ad-ridden, they entice unsuspecting users to subscribe for hundreds of dollars a year.

"With interest in AI and chatbots arguably at an all-time high, users are turning to the Apple App and Google Play Stores to download anything that resembles ChatGPT. These types of scam apps -- what Sophos has dubbed 'fleeceware' -- often bombard users with ads until they sign up for a subscription," said Sean Gallagher, principal threat researcher, Sophos. (Also Read: Top 10 Countries With Highest Fuel Rates)

According to the report, experts investigated five of these ChatGPT fleeceware apps, all of which claimed to be based on ChatGPT`s algorithm. For instance, developers of the app "Chat GBT" used ChatGPT`s name to boost their rankings in Google Play or App Store. (Also Read: Top 10 Largest Banks In India 2023)

After a three-day free trial, the iOS version of "Chat GBT", called Ask AI Assistant, charges $6 per week -- or $312 per year -- after earning the developers $10,000 in March alone, the report said.

Moreover, the report mentioned that another fleeceware-like app, Genie, which encourages users to sign up for a $7 weekly or $70 annual subscription, earned $1 million in the previous month.

"While some of the ChatGPT fleeceware apps included in this report have already been taken down, more continue to pop up - and it`s likely more will appear. The best protection is education. Users need to be aware that these apps exist and always be sure to read the fine print whenever hitting `subscribe`," said Gallagher.

