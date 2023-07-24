Farewell Blue Bird, Hello 'X': Know The Reason Behind This Transformation As Twitter's New Logo Is Live Now

New Delhi: Twitter's new logo, a stylized form of the English alphabet 'X,' has been launched as part of the latest rebranding of the microblogging site. The iconic blue bird, which has been a significant symbol from the beginning, has been replaced by this new 'X' logo. Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino shared the first look of the logo on his official Twitter handle.

Elon Musk announced yesterday that Twitter would bid farewell to all birds and replace them with the 'X' logo. This move comes after Musk's acquisition of Twitter, during which he hinted at transforming the platform into an all-encompassing app called 'X.' The new logo is seen as the first step towards this vision.

What’s the Purpose of New Logo?

X is here! Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/1VqEPlLchj — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 24, 2023

Elon Musk and his team is planning to expand Twitter from a mere microblogging site to the global town square.

Explaining the reason behind this transformation, Linda said “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities”. X will be powered by AI and will connect us all.

For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023

She further said that they had already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through their rapid feature launches, but they were just getting started. X is aspiring to cater the demands of Twitter community.