Father's Day 2021: WhatsApp unveils ‘Papa mere Papa’ sticker packs

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has unveiled a new sticker pack to celebrate Fathers Day 2021 called “Papa mere Papa”.According to WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned messaging platform has recently launched Love & Pride, an animated sticker pack and now it has come up with a sticker pack on Father’s Day.

It is important to note that the Papa mere Papa sticker is a regional one and will be available in a few countries on Android and iOS both.

The Papa mere Papa WhatsApp sticker pack was first unveiled in India and Indonesia first and now it has been made available globally. This will help anyone to access the chat bar on WhatsApp and download it. To easily understand, WhatsApp has launched the sticker pack in the countries where fathers are called ‘Papa’, but since this is no longer restricted to a country or two, the animated sticker pack has been made global.

Created by Sajid Shaikh, the Papa mere Papa sticker pack’s description reads - “Reminding sons and fathers that they're loved by helping them say the things that seem hard to say”.

Here’s how to download the Papa mere Papa sticker pack:

- Open WhatsApp and go to any chat.

- Then click on the sticker icon on the chat bar.

- This will open up your sticker gallery and on top, you will be able to see all the sticker packs you have already downloaded.

- Then you can see a ‘+’ sign at the end of the sticker list on top. Click on this.

- Then open a list of all the sticker packs available on WhatsApp that you can download.

- Then find the Papa mere Papa sticker pack right on top. Just hit download.

How to send stickers on WhatsApp:

- After the installation of the Papa mere Papa sticker pack on WhatsApp, head over to the chat with your dad.

- Now, in the chat bar, tap on the sticker icon.

- This will show you all the new stickers, starting with the Papa mere Papa sticker pack that you have just downloaded.

- Tap on any of them and they will be sent in the chat to your father.

