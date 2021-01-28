FAU-G crossed 1 million downloads in just 24 hours, know more

New Delhi: The Mobile game FAU-G (Fearless And United Guards) was launched on play store on the occasion of Republic Day on Tuesday (January 26).

FAU-G is a multiplayer action genre game is developed by Bengaluru-based nCORE Games. The mobile game is based on the life of Indian soldiers fighting against the enemy at various borders of the nation. The mobile game was announced when Chinese apps including popular game PUBG was banned by the government.

FAU-G has enjoyed a great amount of popularity among the gaming community since the announcement came out. The game has been crossed more than a million downloads just in 24 hours after its official launch.

This is not for the first time that FAU-G has crossed a million mark. The mobile game received 4 million pre-registrations ahead of its official launch.

FAU-G game is based on real-life events that happened at the Indian border. The storyline of the game is based on the last year's war/clash between India and China in the Galwan valley. The game has a protagonist in the form of a Sikh soldier who fights with the Chinese intruders.

FAU-G is only available for Android users and there has been no clarification of the iOS release. FAU-G can be downloaded from the Google play store. The game is 460 MB in size and has great graphics play.

The game is available in three languages namely: English, Hindi, Tamil. More languages will be added to the game in coming time.