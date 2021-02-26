हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FAU-G

FAU-G makers fulfil promise! Team Deathmatch mode coming soon

FAUG Team Deathmatch will have two teams that would be locking horns against each other and each team will have five players. The game is also expected to have new weapons and ammunition for an improved gaming experience. Team Deathmatch mode is quite popular in PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile.

FAU-G makers fulfil promise! Team Deathmatch mode coming soon

Amid the negative reviews after the launch of the much-touted game FAU-G, the makers of the game have finally teased the release of FAUG Team Deathmatch. 

nCore, the developers of FAU-G, aka Fearless and United-Guards, have announced that the new multiplayer mode is launching soon. Currently, the touted PUBG alternative comes in a single Campaign mode.

FAUG Team Deathmatch will have two teams that would be locking horns against each other and each team will have five players. The game is also expected to have new weapons and ammunition for an improved gaming experience.

Team Deathmatch mode is quite popular in PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile.

Besides this, there is no information on its release date yet. FAU-G which was recently launched had faced severe criticisms over the features of the game. It was announced in September last year after the ban on Chinese apps.

The game is currently available only on Android’s Google Play Store. However, there is no information on when it will be available on iOS as the company promises to launch it soon.

nCore also plans to launch the game in international markets.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FAU-GFAU-G launchFAU-G Team DeathmatchFAU-G Team Deathmatch launch
Next
Story

BSNL launches Rs 299, Rs 399 and Rs 555 DSL broadband plans: Here’s what it offers

Must Watch

PT2M51S

Jammu and Kashmir: Winter Games begin in Gulmarg