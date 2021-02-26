FAU-G makers fulfil promise! Team Deathmatch mode coming soon

Amid the negative reviews after the launch of the much-touted game FAU-G, the makers of the game have finally teased the release of FAUG Team Deathmatch.

nCore, the developers of FAU-G, aka Fearless and United-Guards, have announced that the new multiplayer mode is launching soon. Currently, the touted PUBG alternative comes in a single Campaign mode.

FAUG Team Deathmatch will have two teams that would be locking horns against each other and each team will have five players. The game is also expected to have new weapons and ammunition for an improved gaming experience.

Team Deathmatch mode is quite popular in PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile.

Besides this, there is no information on its release date yet. FAU-G which was recently launched had faced severe criticisms over the features of the game. It was announced in September last year after the ban on Chinese apps.

The game is currently available only on Android’s Google Play Store. However, there is no information on when it will be available on iOS as the company promises to launch it soon.

nCore also plans to launch the game in international markets.