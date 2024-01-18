trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2711052
NewsTechnology
FACEBOOK

FB, Instagram Collect All The Data They Can: Report

Although X (formerly Twitter) gathered less user data, it was the least reluctant to share it with outside parties.

|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 08:35 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

FB, Instagram Collect All The Data They Can: Report Image Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram are the two most privacy-invasive apps out there, a new report has revealed. The cybersecurity company Surfshark conducted research analyzing 100 popular apps, and they discovered that Facebook and Instagram were the most "data-hungry" of all.

It ranked apps according to 32 criteria that are included in Apple's privacy policy, such as payment information, browsing history, and exact location." Since Instagram and Facebook are products of Meta Platforms, it's no surprise these two apps collect and handle data the same way," the researchers said. (Also Read: 'We Have To Make Tough Choices': Google CEO Sundar Pichai Hints More Layoffs In Coming Time)

"Both apps collect all 32 data points defined by Apple and are the only two to do so," they added. Facebook and Instagram used seven of the 32 user data points, including name, physical address, and phone number -- for tracking. (Also Read: YouTube Trims Workforce, Lets Go Of 100 Employees In Latest Layoff Season)

The remaining were connected to user identity but not used for tracking, the report noted. Although X (formerly Twitter) gathered less user data, it was the least reluctant to share it with outside parties.

Nearly half of the 22 data pieces it gathered and associated with individuals were used for tracking. Overall, 10 social media and messaging applications were included in the research, and it was discovered that these apps collected more user data than the average amount.

Meanwhile, a US judge has ruled that Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg must participate in a deposition as part of an ongoing lawsuit in Texas concerning the company's face recognition technology.

According to a ruling made by Justice Jeff Rambin on Tuesday, the state court has rejected Meta's recent appeal "seeking relief from an order compelling the oral deposition" of Zuckerberg at an undisclosed date, reports CNBC.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look
DNA Video
DNA: France Bans Imam Entry
DNA Video
DNA: Why propaganda before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
DNA Video
DNA: Has the system failed in West Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
DNA Video
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
DNA Video
DNA: Sting Operation on trade of fake medicines