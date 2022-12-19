Finding it difficult to read your doctor's prescription? Google may come handy; Check this upcoming feature

New Delhi: Over the past few years, there has been a significant transformation in technology. Technology drives each and every sector. As a result, a few years ago, nobody imagined the rough or badly handwritten script can be read with only one click. It seems that evolution is only improving at this point.

Today, on December 19, Google had an event in India where it unveiled a number of services that would be made accessible to Indian users. These consist of many new search-related features, enhanced Google Pay security, and more. Additionally, the business intends to assist individuals in deciphering sloppy doctor prescriptions. Here is all the information you require.

The search engine giant said that individuals will be able to recognise and highlight medications in handwritten prescriptions with the aid of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Users will be able to access the new feature using Google Lens. Simply taking a picture of the prescription and uploading it to the photo library will be the only need. Once complete, the app will recognise an image of the prescription and provide information on the medications included in the document.

However, no decision will be taken simply based on the output produced by this technology, according to Google. "This will operate as an assistive technology for digitising handwritten medical records by supplementing the humans in the loop such as pharmacists," the search engine giant said.

When this feature will be available to everyone has not yet been specified by the company. According to Google, it is collaborating with pharmacists to provide people a better understanding of prescriptions. Over the next few weeks, we ought to have more clarity on this. Google observed that, globally, Indians primarily use Google Lens for a variety of use cases. This may have motivated the business to provide users with more AI solutions for greater convenience.

In addition, Google Pay will now have improved security measures, such as multi-layered intelligent alerts that will notify users if the company's fraud detection system notices any unusual behaviour. Even more, Google revealed a partnership with the National eGovernment Division (NeGD) that would make it simple for Indians to access their legitimate digital documents using the Files by Google app on Android.

With the launch of Multisearch, Google is also enhancing visual search by enabling users to look up information concurrently using text and images. In India, multisearch is available in English and will be made available in more Indian languages over the course of the following year, beginning with Hindi.