Finding it hard to write official emails? Check these AI tools that write neat emails for you in seconds

How often do you find it hard to write an email which is neat and correct? Do you wonder about the email's tone and language before sending it? Or do you find it difficult to write an email quickly? If the answer to any of these questions or similar questions is in the affirmative, then here are a few tools that can help you identify mistakes made in the email or even these tools can write an email for you and that too within seconds of giving them some bullet points. Yes, that is true.

So, let's start with Ghostwrite.rip. This is an Artificial Intelligence powered tool that can write an email for you in just seconds. All you have to do is to visit the website, log in and then provide some bullet points about the email that you want it to write. Suppose, you want to write an email requesting the review of your presentation, you can write that in the Ghostwrite input box and it will write the email for you instantly.

Also Read: Five stocks to look for on Monday: From HDFC Bank to SBI to JB Chemicals; Check share price target, stop loss

Second is ChatGPT which recently took over the world with its sensational smartness. So, you can also log into ChatGPT and make similar inputs and the ChatGPT AI will write the email for you. So, if you want it to write an email requesting a salary hike, all you need to do is to write - "Write an email to boss requesting a salary hike' and done. It will do so.

While these tools are very smart, you should cross-check the email text before sending the mail. Also, if you want to check the grammatical mistakes, you can do so by putting the text into the Grammarly website. It will not only find the errors but will also give suggestions for correcting the mistakes.