Firefox rolls out enhanced tracking protection feature to new users

New Delhi: Firefox has said that it will be rolling out Enhanced Tracking Protection feature to all new users on by default, to make it harder for over a thousand companies to track their every move.

Additionally, Mozilla is updating its privacy-focused features including an upgraded Facebook Container extension, a Firefox desktop extension for Lockwise, a way to keep their passwords safe across all platforms, and Firefox Monitor's new dashboard to manage multiple email addresses.

For new users who install and download Firefox for the first time, Enhanced Tracking Protection will automatically be set on by default as part of the 'Standard' setting in the browser and will block known "third-party tracking cookies" according to the Disconnect list.

Enhanced Tracking Protection will be practically invisible to users and they'll only notice that it's operating when they visit a site and see a shield icon in the address bar next to the URL address and the small "i" icon. When users see the shield icon, they should feel safe that Firefox is blocking thousands of companies from their online activity.

For those who want to see which companies are blocked by Firefox, users can click on the shield icon, go to the Content Blocking section, then Cookies.

For existing users, Firefox will be rolling out Enhanced Tracking Protection by default in the coming months.