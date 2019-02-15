Firefox rolls out updated features for iPhone, iPad users

New Delhi: Firefox, developed by Mozilla, is rolling out updated features for iPhone and iPad users, including a new layout for menu and settings, persistent Private Browsing tabs and new organization options within the New Tabs feature.

Now users can access bookmarks, history, Reading List and downloads in the "Library" menu item.

Private browsing tabs can now live across sessions, meaning, if users open a private browsing tab and then exit the app, Firefox will automatically launch in private browsing the next time users open the app. Keeping private browsing preferences seamless is just another way Firefox is making it simple and easy to give users back the control of the privacy of their online experience.

Users can now choose to have new tabs open with their bookmark list, in Firefox Home (with top sites and Pocket stories), with a list of recent history, a custom URL or in a blank page.

Firefox is also making it easier to customize Firefox Home with top sites and Pocket content. All tabs can now be rearranged by dragging a tab into the tab bar or tab tray.

Users can visit the App Store for the latest version of Firefox for iOS.