हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
clubhouse

Fireside, desi answer to Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces, launched by Chingari founders

The app is being touted as the first voice-based social platform from India. 

Fireside, desi answer to Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces, launched by Chingari founders

Chingari founders have launched Fireside, a homegrown version of audio-only social media platform Clubhouse that got wildly popular in the past few months. The ‘Made in India’ app is launched at a time when people are staying indoors, consuming more media than ever before. 

The app is being touted as the first voice-based social platform from India. However, an Indian app named Leher, another audio-only social media platform was rolled out much before Fireside’s launch.  

Moreover, it has already got a long list of competitors, including deep-pocketed Facebook and Twitter. The former recently made available a modified Instagram Live option to let users enjoy a Clubhouse-like experience on the photo-sharing app. Meanwhile, the latter also officially rolled out Twitter Spaces, its own Clubhouse rival, which lets any user with over 600 followers start his/her own audio space on the microblogging platform. 

One of the secret sauce behind Clubhouse’s rise was its iOS-only approach and exclusivity which allowed new users to join the platform on an invite-only basis. The newly launched app is available on both iOS and Android platforms, tapping in on the vast opportunity left by Clubhouse. 

On Google Play, Fireside’s listing reads, “ The Fireside app is a social networking app that lets you follow and form connections with like-minded individuals. It lets you share your thoughts and synergize on enriching ideas. Empower yourself with worldwide connections that will add value to your professional and personal life." 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
clubhouseLeherFiresideTwitter Spaces
Next
Story

Scam alert! Beware of THIS SMS claiming to offer COVID-19 vaccine registration link

Must Watch

PT37M14S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: What is the treatment protocol for Corona?