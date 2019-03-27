Fitbit's new wearables now available in India

New Delhi: Global wearables maker Fitbit on Wednesday announced the availability of its wearable line-up including the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Inspire in India.

Fitbit would soon give a major face-lift to the "Fitbit app" so users can personalise their dashboard, better understand data, discover new content and easily connect with one another on its social community.

"While growth is being driven by smartwatches, trackers are expected to remain an important part of the category overall. Fitbit believes this rapid growth provides a large opportunity to bring new consumers to the category by offering both smartwatch and tracker form factors that feel more accessible and are affordably priced," the company said in a statement.

The Fitbit Versa Lite, Inspire HR and Inspire devices are available on Amazon India, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios and also at retail stores.

The Versa Lite Edition would be available in white, lilac, mulberry, marina blue and charcoal colours for Rs 15,999.

It comes with automatic activity, 24x7 heart rate and sleep stages tracking, over 15 goal-based exercise modes, connected GPS, smartphone notifications and over four days of battery life.

Fitbit Inspire HR with all-day automatic activity, exercise and sleep stages tracking is available for Rs 8,999.

The Fitbit Inspire is available at Rs 6,999 and sports essential health and fitness features such as automatic activity, exercise and sleep tracking, goal celebrations, and reminders.