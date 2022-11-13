Flipkart 5G Dhamaka Deal: Get THIS Samsung smartphone worth Rs 15,999 for just Rs 699

With telecom firms including Airtel rolling out 5G services in India, the demand for 5G smartphones has been on a rise. Recently, Flipkart concluded its month-long sale where offers on smartphones were raining. Now, the eCommerce site has yet again come out with top deals on smartphones across categories. Flipkart is offering deals on budget smartphones as well as 5G smartphones. So, if you are also looking to upgrade to 5G smartphone, then this could be one such chance for you.

Flipkart is offering discounts on Samsung Galaxy F23 5G model. The device is priced at Rs 15,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. However, Flipkart is offering 10 per cent discount upto 750 on AXIS Credit card and 5 per cent discount on Flipkart-Axis Bank card. The e-commerce portal is offering a maximum exchange price of Rs 15,300. So, if you have an old smartphone, you can get exchange discount based on the model of the smartphone. The price will differ from model to model.

Considering the maximum exchange discount, the price of the smartphone gets reduced to Rs 699 (Rs 15,999-Rs 15,300). So, a person can get Samsung Galaxy F23 5G for just Rs 699.

The storage can be expanded up to 1TB. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G comes with a 6.6-inch full HD display and has a triple rear camera with a combination of 50MP + 8MP + 2MP. For selfies, the device has 8MP Front Camera. It's powered by a 5000 mAh batter and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Processor. The device has power cool technology, voice focus, Gorilla Glass 5 Display, auto data switch feature and fingerprint sensor.