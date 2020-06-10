Flipkart announces 4-day Laptop Bonanza sale – Check out deals and offer

New Delhi: Online retailer Flipkart has announced a 4-day Laptop Bonanza sale offering laptops starting within a wide variety of price range.

The four-day sale, starting June 10 will run upto June 13 where buyers can choose between a host of laptops from Asus, HP, Dell, Acer, Apple, Lenovo to name a few.

Additionally, Citi Bank credit and debit card users will get 10 percent instant savings.

Here’s looking at 10 laptops under Rs 30,000

Lenovo V145 APU Dual Core A6 7th Gen priced at 20,500

AMD APU Dual Core A6 processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

DOS OS

1 TB HHD

15.6 inch Display

HP G6 APU Dual Core A9 priced at Rs 22,000

AMD APU Dual Core A9 processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

DOS OS

1 TB HDD

14 inch Display

HP 14q APU Dual Core A4 priced at Rs 23,016

AMD APU Dual Core A4 processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Window OS

256 GB SSD

14 inch Display

HP 15 Celeron Dual Core priced at Rs 24,220

Intel Celeron Dual Core processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Window OS

1 TB HDD

15.6 inch Display

Asus X Series Core i3 7th Gen priced at Rs 25,990

Intel Core i3 processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Endless OS

1 TB HDD

15.6 inch Display

Dell 14 3000 Core i3 7th Gen priced at Rs 26,990

Intel Core i3 processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

Linux/Ubuntu OS

1 TB HDD

14 inch Display

Asus VivoBook 15 Core i3 7th Gen priced at Rs 27,990

Intel Core i3 processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

64 Bit Windows 10 OS

1 TB HDD

15.6 inch Display

Acer Aspire 3 Core i3 7th Gen priced at Rs 28,990

Intel Core i3 processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

64 Bit Windows 10 OS

1 TB HDD

15.6 inch Display

Dell Vostro 3000 Core i3 7th Gen priced at Rs 29,490

Intel Core i3 processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

64 Bit Windows 10 OS

1 TB HDD

15.6 inch Display

Lenovo Ideapad 130 Core i3 7th Gen priced at Rs 29,990

Intel Core i3 processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

64 Bit Windows 10 OS

1 TB HDD

15.6 inch Display