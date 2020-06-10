Flipkart announces 4-day Laptop Bonanza sale – Check out deals and offer

New Delhi: Online retailer Flipkart has announced a 4-day Laptop Bonanza sale offering laptops starting within a wide variety of price range.
The four-day sale, starting June 10 will run upto June 13 where buyers can choose between a host of laptops from Asus, HP, Dell, Acer, Apple, Lenovo to name a few.
Additionally, Citi Bank credit and debit card users will get 10 percent instant savings.
Here’s looking at 10 laptops under Rs 30,000
Lenovo V145 APU Dual Core A6 7th Gen priced at 20,500
AMD APU Dual Core A6 processor
4GB DDR4 RAM
DOS OS
1 TB HHD
15.6 inch Display
HP G6 APU Dual Core A9 priced at Rs 22,000
AMD APU Dual Core A9 processor
4GB DDR4 RAM
DOS OS
1 TB HDD
14 inch Display
HP 14q APU Dual Core A4 priced at Rs 23,016
AMD APU Dual Core A4 processor
4GB DDR4 RAM
64 bit Window OS
256 GB SSD
14 inch Display
HP 15 Celeron Dual Core priced at Rs 24,220
Intel Celeron Dual Core processor
4GB DDR4 RAM
64 bit Window OS
1 TB HDD
15.6 inch Display
Asus X Series Core i3 7th Gen priced at Rs 25,990
Intel Core i3 processor
4GB DDR4 RAM
64 bit Endless OS
1 TB HDD
15.6 inch Display
Dell 14 3000 Core i3 7th Gen priced at Rs 26,990
Intel Core i3 processor
4GB DDR4 RAM
Linux/Ubuntu OS
1 TB HDD
14 inch Display
Asus VivoBook 15 Core i3 7th Gen priced at Rs 27,990
Intel Core i3 processor
4GB DDR4 RAM
64 Bit Windows 10 OS
1 TB HDD
15.6 inch Display
Acer Aspire 3 Core i3 7th Gen priced at Rs 28,990
Intel Core i3 processor
4GB DDR4 RAM
64 Bit Windows 10 OS
1 TB HDD
15.6 inch Display
Dell Vostro 3000 Core i3 7th Gen priced at Rs 29,490
Intel Core i3 processor
4GB DDR4 RAM
64 Bit Windows 10 OS
1 TB HDD
15.6 inch Display
Lenovo Ideapad 130 Core i3 7th Gen priced at Rs 29,990
Intel Core i3 processor
4GB DDR4 RAM
64 Bit Windows 10 OS
1 TB HDD
15.6 inch Display