Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamal Sale: Last Day To Grab Deals On iPhone 14, Pixel 7a, More

Apple iPhone 14 Price & Specs

The basic variant of iPhone 14 with 128GB ROM is coming at Rs 71,999. The device comes with 15.49 (6.1-inch) super Retina XDR display, A15 Bionic chip and 6 core processor.

Speaking to the specs of camera, the device has dual camera setup of 12MP + 12MP. It also has 12MP front camera.

Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year at a starting price of 79,900 along with Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 14 failed to create the buzz that Apple expected from it as the device looks identical to its predecessor Apple iPhone 13. Both the iPhones have almost similar specifications as well.

Google Pixel 7a Price & Specs

The device is coming at the cost of Rs 43,999. The device supports 8GB RAM and 128 GB ROM and Tensor G2 processor. It has 64MP (OIS) camera along with 13MP. And it comes with 13MP front camera. Speaking of display, it has 6.14-inch full HD+display.

Nothing Phone (1) Price & Specs

Introducing the Nothing Phone (1) in a sleek white design with 256 GB of storage, this smartphone has garnered an impressive 4.465,436 ratings and 8,223 reviews. With its powerful 8 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM, it offers ample space for storing your files, apps, and media. The 16.64 cm (6.55 inch) Full HD+ display delivers stunning visuals, while the 50MP + 50MP dual rear camera captures high-quality photos, and the 16MP front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls.

Powering the Nothing Phone (1) is a 4500 mAh lithium-ion battery that ensures long-lasting performance throughout the day. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor, providing a smooth and efficient user experience. The highlight of this smartphone is the Glyph Interface, a new way to communicate that promises a unique and intuitive interaction with the device. Additionally, the True-to-Life Full HD flexible OLED display with HDR10+ support boasts 1 billion colors, delivering richer color reproduction and deeper contrasts for an immersive visual experience.

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 1-year warranty, providing peace of mind for users. Priced at ₹32,499 with an 18% discount from its original price of ₹39,999, it offers great value for its features. Enjoy the convenience of free delivery and take advantage of the opportunity to save up to ₹30,000 through an exchange offer. Furthermore, you can opt for a hassle-free purchasing experience with no-cost EMI options starting from ₹5,417 per month. Experience the fusion of cutting-edge technology and sleek design with the Nothing Phone (1) and enjoy a feature-packed smartphone at an affordable price.