Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024 Dates Leaked Accidentally? Here Is All You Want To Know

New Delhi: India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart's annual flagship event --Big Billion Days - will go live from September 30, if online search results are to be believed.

As per Google Search listing, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024 will start on 30th September 2024, with early access for Flipkart Plus members on 29th September. From what appears like an accidental teaser of the Flipkart's flagship event, users can get best deals and discounts at Flipkart on the said dates.



However, when we tried opening the "teaser" page, it redirected us to another webpage citing error message. It reads, "Just a quick repair needed. Hang on, we’re doing everything we can to fix this".

As has been Flipkart's regular fare, customers during the Big Billion Days event will have been given offers from a wide range of products such as mobile, TVs & Appliances, Electronics & Accessories, Fashion, Beauty, Food, Toys, Baby Care, Home & Kitchen, Furniture, Grocery and more.

Flipkart consumers shopping during The Big Billion Days have in the past given opportunity to avail a 10% instant discount through their ICICI, Axis and Kotak Bank Credit Cards. Furthermore, no-cost EMIs will be made available to consumers through offers from Bajaj Finserv.