Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2786477https://zeenews.india.com/technology/flipkart-big-billion-days-2024-dates-leaked-accidentally-here-is-all-you-want-to-know-2786477.html
NewsTechnology
FLIPKART

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024 Dates Leaked Accidentally? Here Is All You Want To Know

Usually Flipkart's annual flagship event --Big Billion Days kicks off during Diwali.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 10:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024 Dates Leaked Accidentally? Here Is All You Want To Know

New Delhi: India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart's annual flagship event --Big Billion Days - will go live from September 30, if online search results are to be believed.

As per Google Search listing, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024 will start on 30th September 2024, with early access for Flipkart Plus members on 29th September. From what appears like an accidental teaser of the Flipkart's flagship event, users can get best deals and discounts at Flipkart on the said dates.


However, when we tried opening the "teaser" page, it redirected us to another webpage citing error message. It reads, "Just a quick repair needed. Hang on, we’re doing everything we can to fix this".

As has been Flipkart's regular fare, customers during the Big Billion Days event will have been given offers from a wide range of products such as mobile, TVs & Appliances, Electronics & Accessories, Fashion, Beauty, Food, Toys, Baby Care, Home & Kitchen, Furniture, Grocery and more.

Flipkart consumers shopping during The Big Billion Days have in the past given opportunity to avail a 10% instant discount through their ICICI, Axis and Kotak Bank Credit Cards. Furthermore, no-cost EMIs will be made available to consumers through offers from Bajaj Finserv. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

assam government decision
DNA: Is Himanta Biswa planning something big?
DNA Video
DNA: Entry of Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu Kashmir Elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Putin to be arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: Emotional video of friendship between kidnapper and child goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Jama Masjid not a national heritage?
DNA Video
DNA: Army's mission 'All out' in Kashmir before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is Bangladesh plotting against India?
DNA Video
DNA: Demand to encounter wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Air Force rescues man in flood, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is BJP changing names of railway stations in Amethi?